Monday's game between the Detroit Tigers (59-71) and the New York Yankees (62-68) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Tigers coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Severino (3-8) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have won 12 out of the 21 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

Detroit has a record of 12-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 518 (four per game).

The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).

Tigers Schedule