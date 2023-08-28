Monday's game between the Detroit Tigers (59-71) and the New York Yankees (62-68) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Tigers coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-5) to the mound, while Luis Severino (3-8) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Tigers have won 12 out of the 21 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.
  • Detroit has a record of 12-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 53.5% chance to win.
  • Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 518 (four per game).
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 22 Cubs W 8-6 Reese Olson vs Drew Smyly
August 23 Cubs L 6-4 Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
August 25 Astros W 4-1 Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
August 26 Astros L 9-2 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
August 27 Astros L 17-4 Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
August 28 Yankees - Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
August 29 Yankees - Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
August 30 Yankees - Matt Manning vs Gerrit Cole
August 31 Yankees - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Clarke Schmidt
September 1 @ White Sox - Alex Faedo vs Touki Toussaint
September 2 @ White Sox - Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger

