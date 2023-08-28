The Detroit Tigers (59-71) will look to Spencer Torkelson when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (62-68) at Comerica Park on Monday, August 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson - DET (2-5, 5.29 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (3-8, 7.26 ERA)

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 12 out of the 21 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 12-9 (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (35.6%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 16 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Riley Greene 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

