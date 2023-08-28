On Monday, Spencer Torkelson (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .438, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 74 of 128 games this season (57.8%), including 30 multi-hit games (23.4%).

He has gone deep in 19 games this year (14.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (10.9%).

In 43.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .214 AVG .250 .314 OBP .319 .368 SLG .504 21 XBH 31 7 HR 16 25 RBI 44 68/32 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings