Seiya Suzuki and his .476 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (134 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers and Wade Miley on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this year (71 of 106), with at least two hits 28 times (26.4%).

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 106), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.0% of his games this year, Suzuki has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (45.3%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 59 .236 AVG .297 .313 OBP .365 .360 SLG .507 12 XBH 26 5 HR 8 22 RBI 26 46/19 K/BB 59/26 2 SB 3

