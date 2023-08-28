The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .292.

In 69 of 94 games this season (73.4%) Greene has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).

He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has had an RBI in 27 games this season (28.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (45.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .318 AVG .267 .372 OBP .335 .486 SLG .433 18 XBH 16 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 59/16 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings