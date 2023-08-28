Nico Hoerner vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.399) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 107th in slugging.
- In 73.3% of his 120 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.
- In 7.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 38 games this season (31.7%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (55 of 120), with two or more runs 16 times (13.3%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.301
|AVG
|.261
|.367
|OBP
|.311
|.429
|SLG
|.367
|19
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|39/16
|18
|SB
|14
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.18, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
