Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .279 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

In 62.9% of his 70 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 70 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games.

He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .284 AVG .274 .350 OBP .313 .394 SLG .358 7 XBH 9 2 HR 0 9 RBI 14 10/5 K/BB 10/4 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings