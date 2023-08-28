The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Astros.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.
  • Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (48 of 77), with at least two hits 12 times (15.6%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.9%, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 23.4% of his games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 39
.272 AVG .225
.338 OBP .299
.376 SLG .310
9 XBH 9
2 HR 1
12 RBI 12
33/13 K/BB 24/13
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Severino (3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering one hit.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .309 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.