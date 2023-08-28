Luis Robert vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Robert -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 125 hits, batting .265 this season with 67 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is sixth in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 84 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- In 26.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (37.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored a run in 62 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.260
|AVG
|.270
|.318
|OBP
|.324
|.580
|SLG
|.532
|36
|XBH
|31
|17
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|35
|63/14
|K/BB
|85/14
|4
|SB
|12
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Rodriguez (3-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.38 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 5.38 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.