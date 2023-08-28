Korey Lee vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Korey Lee -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)
- Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.
- Lee picked up a hit in two of 11 games last year, with multiple hits in one of those games.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 11 games he appeared in.
- Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.
- He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.071
|AVG
|.273
|.133
|OBP
|.273
|.143
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Rodriguez (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.38 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.38, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.