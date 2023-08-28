Jeimer Candelario -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .267 with 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 78 of 122 games this year (63.9%) Candelario has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (15.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 18 of them (14.8%).

He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 12 .272 AVG .217 .363 OBP .245 .487 SLG .413 32 XBH 5 7 HR 2 28 RBI 8 51/25 K/BB 11/2 3 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings