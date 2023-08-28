Ian Happ vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .241 with 25 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 83 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Happ enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- In 80 of 127 games this season (63.0%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- In 10.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has driven home a run in 38 games this year (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.236
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.371
|.400
|SLG
|.411
|20
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|26
|67/39
|K/BB
|58/44
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
