After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .216.

Sheets has picked up a hit in 43 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.1% of his games this season, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .186 AVG .244 .266 OBP .306 .274 SLG .439 4 XBH 12 3 HR 6 14 RBI 17 28/13 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

