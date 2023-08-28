On Monday, Dansby Swanson (batting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (40 of 116), with two or more RBI 16 times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (43.1%), including 12 multi-run games (10.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 60 .269 AVG .224 .339 OBP .326 .468 SLG .386 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 35 RBI 30 55/22 K/BB 70/33 1 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings