Dansby Swanson vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Dansby Swanson (batting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (40 of 116), with two or more RBI 16 times (13.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (43.1%), including 12 multi-run games (10.3%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|60
|.269
|AVG
|.224
|.339
|OBP
|.326
|.468
|SLG
|.386
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|30
|55/22
|K/BB
|70/33
|1
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up a 3.18 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
