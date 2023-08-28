Player prop bet odds for Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-8) for his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Taillon has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 23 5.2 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Royals Aug. 18 6.0 6 4 2 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 3.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Aug. 8 7.0 3 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 5.0 7 2 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 121 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .321/.368/.546 on the season.

Bellinger hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, a walk and 10 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 0 5 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 142 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.

He's slashing .282/.340/.399 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 66 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.370/.449 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 103 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .231/.311/.415 slash line on the year.

Santana takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

