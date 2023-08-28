Cody Bellinger vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI) against the Pirates.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.368) and total hits (121) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 74 of 99 games this year (74.7%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (35.4%).
- In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.5% of his games this season, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season (56.6%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.326
|AVG
|.316
|.373
|OBP
|.362
|.583
|SLG
|.511
|26
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|37
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/15
|11
|SB
|7
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 3.18 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.