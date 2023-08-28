On Monday, Carson Kelly (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is batting .217 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Kelly has picked up a hit in 15 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in one of 33 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (15.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 33 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 15
.125 AVG .325
.125 OBP .378
.125 SLG .450
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
4/0 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Severino (3-8) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .309 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.