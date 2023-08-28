Andrew Vaughn vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .254.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 68.3% of his games this year (82 of 120), with at least two hits 28 times (23.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.264
|AVG
|.243
|.329
|OBP
|.302
|.454
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|31
|42/15
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 5.38 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
