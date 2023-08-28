Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Athletics.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.374) and OPS (.716) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 89 of 118 games this season (75.4%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (28.0%).

He has homered in five games this season (4.2%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 50 of 118 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .284 AVG .270 .352 OBP .332 .394 SLG .357 18 XBH 16 3 HR 2 15 RBI 23 41/23 K/BB 33/21 7 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings