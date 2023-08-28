Akil Baddoo -- batting .258 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 41 of 84 games this season (48.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (16.7%).

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (18 of 84), with two or more RBI four times (4.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 of 84 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .206 AVG .242 .257 OBP .361 .313 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 5 8 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings