The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .239.
  • McKinstry has had a hit in 72 of 119 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (12.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 119), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinstry has had an RBI in 22 games this year (18.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 44 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (3.4%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 59
.258 AVG .221
.338 OBP .284
.385 SLG .321
15 XBH 11
4 HR 3
19 RBI 10
40/21 K/BB 47/16
8 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Verlander will aim for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • The 40-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
