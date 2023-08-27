Yasmani Grandal vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .235.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 52 of 103 games this season (50.5%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (18.4%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 22.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (24.3%), including five games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|55
|.225
|AVG
|.242
|.293
|OBP
|.321
|.324
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|32/11
|K/BB
|52/21
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.73).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
