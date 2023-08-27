Yan Gomes vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Yan Gomes (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 88 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Gomes has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31 of 88 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.273
|AVG
|.273
|.312
|OBP
|.319
|.427
|SLG
|.433
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|23
|32/8
|K/BB
|33/7
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.
