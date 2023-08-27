Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (51-79) will clash with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (38-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, August 27. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +110 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set in the game.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (5-6, 3.47 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (3-3, 4.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 21 (53.8%) of those contests.

The White Sox have gone 15-10 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox went 2-3 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 37, or 29.1%, of the 127 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 34-84 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

White Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

