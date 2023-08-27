Paul Blackburn gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 145 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Chicago ranks 25th in runs scored with 539 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.

The White Sox's 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.412).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (5-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Clevinger has five quality starts this season.

Clevinger will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics L 12-4 Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers - Home Touki Toussaint Alex Faedo 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson

