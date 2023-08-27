Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (51-79) and Oakland Athletics (38-92) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on August 27.

The White Sox will give the nod to Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn (3-3, 4.00 ERA).

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The White Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the White Sox have won 21 out of the 39 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 15-10 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Chicago has scored 539 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.84).

