Tim Anderson vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.
- Anderson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .318.
- In 60.4% of his games this season (58 of 96), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (29.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one of 96 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this season (21.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 30 of 96 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.231
|AVG
|.256
|.266
|OBP
|.308
|.291
|SLG
|.300
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|10
|47/7
|K/BB
|48/15
|3
|SB
|9
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (3-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
