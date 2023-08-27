Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

Anderson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .318.

In 60.4% of his games this season (58 of 96), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (29.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one of 96 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this season (21.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 30 of 96 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .231 AVG .256 .266 OBP .308 .291 SLG .300 8 XBH 9 1 HR 0 12 RBI 10 47/7 K/BB 48/15 3 SB 9

Athletics Pitching Rankings