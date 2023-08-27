Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros head into the final of a three-game series against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Astros are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+155). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 44, or 41.9%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won 13 of its 28 games, or 46.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 64 of its 129 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-36 31-34 24-30 35-39 47-50 12-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.