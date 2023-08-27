Riley Greene vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Astros Player Props
|Tigers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Astros Prediction
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .293 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 68 of 93 games this year (73.1%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (29%).
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (29%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.2% of his games this season (42 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.320
|AVG
|.267
|.372
|OBP
|.335
|.491
|SLG
|.433
|18
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|57/15
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.