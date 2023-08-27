Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .395, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

In 87 of 119 games this season (73.1%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (33.6%).

In 7.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has an RBI in 38 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .301 AVG .254 .367 OBP .305 .429 SLG .358 19 XBH 17 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 38/16 18 SB 13

