Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .829 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .293 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Carpenter is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Carpenter has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this season (64.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (27.9%).
  • Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (20.9%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.0% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 34 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 43
.372 AVG .214
.424 OBP .290
.566 SLG .531
15 XBH 18
6 HR 14
23 RBI 31
33/11 K/BB 40/13
1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Verlander (9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering five hits.
  • The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
