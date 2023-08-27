On Sunday, Ian Happ (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and seven RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is batting .241 with 25 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 82 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 110th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Happ enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

In 62.7% of his 126 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.2% of his games this season, Happ has notched at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this season (40.5%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 63 .236 AVG .246 .348 OBP .370 .400 SLG .414 20 XBH 23 8 HR 7 36 RBI 26 67/39 K/BB 58/43 5 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings