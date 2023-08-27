Gavin Sheets vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 21 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-4.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .214 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 42 of 89 games this year (47.2%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (7.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (20.2%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 89 games so far this year.
Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.180
|AVG
|.244
|.256
|OBP
|.306
|.270
|SLG
|.439
|4
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|28/12
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.73).
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
