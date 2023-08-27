The injury report for the Indiana Fever (10-24) ahead of their game against the Atlanta Dream (16-18) currently features only one player. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 27 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their last time out, the Fever won on Thursday 90-86 against the Storm.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston paces her team in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also puts up 14.6 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, she puts up 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (seventh in the WNBA).

Kelsey Mitchell puts up 17.9 points and 3.1 assists per game -- both team highs. She is also putting up 1.5 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in league) with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in WNBA).

Erica Wheeler averages a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. She is also posting 10.1 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 41.0% from the floor.

NaLyssa Smith is posting 15.1 points, 1.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Kristy Wallace averages 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 37.4% from the floor.

Fever vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -1.5 165.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.