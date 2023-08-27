The Chicago Cubs (68-61) will lean on Cody Bellinger when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) at PNC Park on Sunday, August 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Cubs are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+105). A 9-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (1-7, 4.53 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 38, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 29-16 record (winning 64.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have come away with 43 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 37 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

