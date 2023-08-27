Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (68-61) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on August 27.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (2-2) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter (1-7).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 65 times and won 38, or 58.5%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 29-16, a 64.4% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 652.

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

Cubs Schedule