Christopher Morel vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 50 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 19 games this season, he has homered (22.9%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 43.4% of his games this year, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.245
|AVG
|.247
|.293
|OBP
|.331
|.477
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|58/11
|K/BB
|53/17
|3
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
