The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 50 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 19 games this season, he has homered (22.9%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 43.4% of his games this year, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .245 AVG .247 .293 OBP .331 .477 SLG .500 16 XBH 18 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 58/11 K/BB 53/17 3 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings