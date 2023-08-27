Andy Ibáñez vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Andy Ibanez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Astros Player Props
|Tigers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Astros Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Astros
|Tigers vs Astros Odds
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this year (47 of 84), with at least two hits 15 times (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (9.5%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has an RBI in 19 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Astros
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.257
|AVG
|.232
|.282
|OBP
|.273
|.451
|SLG
|.384
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|13
|31/5
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander will aim for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.