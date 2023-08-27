Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.7% of them.

Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (13.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 43 games this season (36.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 47 of 119 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .260 AVG .243 .327 OBP .302 .453 SLG .389 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 33 RBI 31 40/15 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings