Akil Baddoo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (batting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
- In 48.8% of his games this season (41 of 84), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, Baddoo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 28 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.206
|AVG
|.242
|.257
|OBP
|.361
|.313
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.19, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
