Player prop betting options for Luis Robert, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Chicago White Sox-Oakland Athletics matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Touki Toussaint Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Toussaint Stats

The White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (1-6) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

None of Toussaint's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Toussaint has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Toussaint Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Aug. 21 4.0 7 7 7 3 4 at Cubs Aug. 15 4.0 3 3 3 4 5 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 5.0 6 4 4 9 5 at Rangers Aug. 3 5.1 5 4 4 9 4 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 5.0 3 0 0 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .263/.320/.550 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has put up 125 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.340/.368 on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .248/.331/.477 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 35 walks and 24 RBI (68 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.315/.328 on the year.

Kemp has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .600 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 25 3-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 21 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

