On Saturday, August 26 at 7:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox (50-79) host the Oakland Athletics (38-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Touki Toussaint will get the nod for the White Sox, while JP Sears will take the mound for the Athletics.

The Athletics are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the White Sox (-135). A 9.5-run total has been listed in the game.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Toussaint - CHW (1-6, 5.30 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (2-10, 4.54 ERA)

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 20 (52.6%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the White Sox have a 14-10 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Athletics have come away with 37 wins in the 126 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 32 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

