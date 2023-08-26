The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi ready for the third of a four-game series against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 19th in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Chicago's .388 slugging percentage is 24th in baseball.

The White Sox are 22nd in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (533 total).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).

The White Sox average baseball's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.413).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Touki Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Toussaint does not have a quality start yet this season.

Toussaint has put up six starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Mariners L 14-2 Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics L 12-4 Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers - Home Touki Toussaint Alex Faedo

