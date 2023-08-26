How to Watch the White Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi ready for the third of a four-game series against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 19th in baseball with 142 total home runs.
- Chicago's .388 slugging percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The White Sox are 22nd in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (533 total).
- The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.
- The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
- The White Sox average baseball's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.413).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Touki Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.30 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Toussaint does not have a quality start yet this season.
- Toussaint has put up six starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 14-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Bryan Woo
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Zach Neal
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|JP Sears
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Dean Kremer
|8/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Gibson
|9/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Alex Faedo
