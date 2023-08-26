Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (50-79) and the Oakland Athletics (38-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the White Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (1-6) to the mound, while JP Sears (2-10) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The White Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The White Sox have won 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 14-10, a 58.3% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 533 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule