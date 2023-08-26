Trayce Thompson vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Trayce Thompson (batting .240 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .170 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Thompson has gotten at least one hit in 25.5% of his games this season (12 of 47), with at least two hits three times (6.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 47), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson has had an RBI in six games this season (12.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 47 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.231
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.235
|.538
|SLG
|.188
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|7/2
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (2-10) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 2-10 with a 4.54 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.54), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 30th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
