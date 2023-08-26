On Saturday, August 26, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (72-58) visit Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (59-69) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (9-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (9-6, 3.03 ERA)

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 51 out of the 90 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 40-30 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-6 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 44, or 42.3%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 37-48 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

