Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (72-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-69) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (9-9) for the Astros and Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
  • The Tigers have come away with 44 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Detroit has been victorious 37 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (512 total).
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 20 @ Guardians W 4-1 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Logan Allen
August 21 Cubs L 7-6 Alex Faedo vs Javier Assad
August 22 Cubs W 8-6 Reese Olson vs Drew Smyly
August 23 Cubs L 6-4 Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
August 25 Astros W 4-1 Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
August 26 Astros - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
August 27 Astros - Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
August 28 Yankees - Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
August 29 Yankees - Tarik Skubal vs TBA
August 30 Yankees - Matt Manning vs Gerrit Cole
August 31 Yankees - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Clarke Schmidt

