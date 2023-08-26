The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) meet the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are favored by 20.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Dublin, Ireland Venue: Aviva Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 0 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

Notre Dame won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread last season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Navy covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread last year.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

