Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's (0-0) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are a 20.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Dublin, Ireland
  • Venue: Aviva Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Navy Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-20.5) 49 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Notre Dame (-20.5) 48.5 -1450 +850 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Notre Dame (-20.5) - -1429 +800 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Notre Dame (-20.5) - -1400 +750 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 0 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame put together a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Fighting Irish were favored by 20.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Navy went 7-5-0 ATS last year.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

