Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland will play host to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are a 20.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under is 49 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Venue: Aviva Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 0 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

Notre Dame put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Navy won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

